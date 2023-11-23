nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 36.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 15.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $54.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.75. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.33. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $36.70 and a 12 month high of $58.98.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.99 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.98%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVT. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Featured Articles

