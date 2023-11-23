Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:NIC)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Nicolet Bankshares has a payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nicolet Bankshares to earn $6.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Nicolet Bankshares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $75.54 on Thursday. Nicolet Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $51.76 and a fifty-two week high of $85.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Transactions at Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $78.52 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael E. Daniels sold 21,064 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $1,563,370.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,146,380.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $235,467.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 54,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,118,371.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,177 shares of company stock worth $2,254,597 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Nicolet Bankshares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 92.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. 42.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NIC. Stephens lowered Nicolet Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Nicolet Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

