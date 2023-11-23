NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $519.48

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $519.48 and last traded at $519.00, with a volume of 12538 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $516.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

NewMarket Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $470.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $443.04. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.37.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 46.27%. The company had revenue of $667.15 million for the quarter.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NewMarket by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,063,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in NewMarket by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NewMarket by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in NewMarket by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Further Reading

