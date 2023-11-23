New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Trading Up 4.2%

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 63,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 226,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NFGC. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Found Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of New Found Gold in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

New Found Gold Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39.

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that New Found Gold Corp. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of New Found Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFGC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of New Found Gold by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,810,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,234 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in New Found Gold by 1.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 677,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Found Gold by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 111,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of New Found Gold by 1,387.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 120,937 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinus LLC lifted its position in shares of New Found Gold by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 61,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 17,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

New Found Gold Company Profile

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

Featured Articles

