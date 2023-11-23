Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,962 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 1,728 shares.The stock last traded at $20.75 and had previously closed at $20.80.

Nayax Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYAX. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Nayax by 621.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nayax by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 303,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter worth $575,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Nayax by 873.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax during the second quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

