NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Trading Down 10.3%

Shares of NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) dropped 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.43 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 525,230 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 699,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NaaS Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

Get NaaS Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NAAS

NaaS Technology Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22.

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.43 million for the quarter. NaaS Technology had a negative return on equity of 151.28% and a negative net margin of 329.71%.

Institutional Trading of NaaS Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NaaS Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NaaS Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NaaS Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NaaS Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NaaS Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $672,000. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NaaS Technology

(Get Free Report)

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NaaS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NaaS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.