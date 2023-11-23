MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $1,331,478.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $284,963.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.60.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $98.71 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $105.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.02.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 54.34%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

