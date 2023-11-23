Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Stock Position Raised by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 140.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,582 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,738,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,207,000 after purchasing an additional 606,312 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $23,950,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 168.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 792,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,197,000 after purchasing an additional 497,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of COOP stock opened at $59.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.01. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $60.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.06. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $102,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,238.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $1,408,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,257,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $102,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,238.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,800 shares of company stock worth $4,028,804. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Compass Point raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

