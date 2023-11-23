Moran Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $293,769,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5,564.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,147,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,756 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $137,023,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CubeSmart by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,731 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $38.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $48.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.51.
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
