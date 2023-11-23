Moran Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $293,769,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5,564.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,147,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,756 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $137,023,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CubeSmart by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,731 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $38.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $48.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.51.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CubeSmart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.90.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

