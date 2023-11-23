Moran Wealth Management LLC Takes $291,000 Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,345,000 after purchasing an additional 827,032 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,936,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 543,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,403,000 after acquiring an additional 174,540 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at $13,092,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at $15,224,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPAR opened at $123.65 on Thursday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $161.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

