Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,381 Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Intapp by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Intapp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Intapp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Intapp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of INTA opened at $38.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.29. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $50.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.14 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on INTA. Barclays began coverage on Intapp in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intapp

Insider Transactions at Intapp

In related news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $366,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 574,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,041,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $366,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 574,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,041,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $97,525,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,146,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,896,863.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,709,518 shares of company stock worth $105,141,359. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intapp

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.