Moran Wealth Management LLC Invests $339,000 in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,013,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,474,000 after purchasing an additional 83,660 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,438,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,234,000 after purchasing an additional 27,518 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,756,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,445,000 after purchasing an additional 354,972 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,512,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,790,000 after purchasing an additional 344,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,507,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,962,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Price Performance

NYSE:PLYM opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.90. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $23.79.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -750.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLYM. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

