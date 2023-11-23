Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Synopsys by 78,551.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,166,206,000 after buying an additional 41,669,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Synopsys by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,498,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,510,213,000 after buying an additional 166,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Synopsys by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,177,068,000 after buying an additional 246,007 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,436,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,327,524,000 after buying an additional 420,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,250,869,000 after buying an additional 52,624 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $541.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $481.91 and a 200 day moving average of $451.66. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $312.25 and a 12 month high of $549.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.45.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,469 shares of company stock worth $8,244,769 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

