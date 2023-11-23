Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 24,888 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,519 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 24,888 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.1% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $31,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,102,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.38.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $487.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $138.84 and a 12 month high of $505.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 78.54% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

