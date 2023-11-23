Moonbeam (GLMR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $9.52 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $197.65 million and $9.52 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00056346 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00023803 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00012218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,094,193,063 coins and its circulating supply is 789,133,208 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

