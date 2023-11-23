Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after buying an additional 1,023,068 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 516.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 876,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,441,000 after buying an additional 733,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $150,233,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,524,000 after buying an additional 293,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,272,000 after purchasing an additional 277,563 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $546.07 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.63 and a 52 week high of $595.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $470.77 and a 200-day moving average of $493.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.12 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.34%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.08.

In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total value of $484,047.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,969,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,550 shares of company stock valued at $14,667,991. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

