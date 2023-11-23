Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 175 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $15,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,397,426,000 after acquiring an additional 210,313 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,033,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,592,000 after buying an additional 37,097 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 106,777.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after buying an additional 2,814,643 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of AON by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,547,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,363,000 after buying an additional 751,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,237,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,415,000 after buying an additional 36,505 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

AON stock opened at $328.98 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $280.89 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $326.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.