Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,213,856,000 after purchasing an additional 392,821 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,618,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $422,150,000 after purchasing an additional 775,533 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,530,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $348,146,000 after buying an additional 2,414,315 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,680,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $231,949,000 after buying an additional 111,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average of $25.22. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 34,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $899,485.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,754.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,381,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,655.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 34,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $899,485.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,754.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,226 shares of company stock worth $10,779,164 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.09.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

