Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Sets New 12-Month High at $224.74

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $224.74 and last traded at $222.71, with a volume of 101273 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $222.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MANH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.33.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MANH

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.09 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.38 and its 200-day moving average is $194.37.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 84.06%. The company had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $439,896.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,835.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $439,896.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,835.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,302. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

Featured Stories

