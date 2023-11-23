LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP) Plans $0.32 — Dividend

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.316 per share on Thursday, November 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th.
LuxUrban Hotels Price Performance
LUXHP opened at $23.75 on Thursday. LuxUrban Hotels has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $25.25.
LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LuxUrban Hotels
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for LuxUrban Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LuxUrban Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.