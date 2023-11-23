LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 267.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $226.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.98. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $257.64. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LPL Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total value of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at $400,710.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at $400,710.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,475,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,583 shares of company stock worth $3,017,039 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.