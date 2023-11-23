Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th.

Lenovo Group Price Performance

Shares of Lenovo Group stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. Lenovo Group has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lenovo Group stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,681,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

