Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Hits New 1-Year High at $411.29

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $411.29 and last traded at $409.92, with a volume of 58887 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $407.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LII shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $332.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $391.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.09.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 2,262.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennox International news, COO Joseph Nassab sold 1,117 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.40, for a total transaction of $439,427.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.88, for a total transaction of $37,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,732.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Nassab sold 1,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.40, for a total transaction of $439,427.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,007 shares of company stock worth $4,620,119 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 636,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,067,000 after buying an additional 24,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,691,000 after purchasing an additional 24,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 55.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,613,000 after purchasing an additional 39,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

