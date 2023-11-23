Julia Suzanne Johnson Sells 1,163 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $51,369.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,032 shares in the company, valued at $973,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lumentum Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $43.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $65.16.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.98 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LITE. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 23.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 10.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 7.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,633,000 after acquiring an additional 53,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lumentum from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lumentum from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Lumentum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

