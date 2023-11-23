Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Plans GBX 22 Dividend

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share on Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Johnson Matthey Price Performance
Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 1,533 ($19.18) on Thursday. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of GBX 1,428.50 ($17.87) and a one year high of GBX 2,384 ($29.83). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,561.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,687.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,058.20, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.98.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Liam Condon purchased 24 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,584 ($19.82) per share, with a total value of £380.16 ($475.62). Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Matthey
About Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson Matthey
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.