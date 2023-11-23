Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Reduced by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 77.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,415 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $150.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.14. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The firm has a market cap of $363.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

