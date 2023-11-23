Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Reduced by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.3% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 903,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,050,000 after purchasing an additional 161,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 721,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $150.82 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.00 and its 200-day moving average is $160.14. The stock has a market cap of $363.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

