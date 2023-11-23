Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $37,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 903,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,050,000 after buying an additional 161,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 721,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,876,000 after buying an additional 82,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $150.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.00 and a 200 day moving average of $160.14. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

