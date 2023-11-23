Insider Selling: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) EVP Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 0.4 %

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $51.86 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.73 and a 12 month high of $64.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,705,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $888,634,000 after buying an additional 39,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,114,000 after purchasing an additional 84,898 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,426,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,207,000 after purchasing an additional 551,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,637,000 after purchasing an additional 166,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,859,000 after purchasing an additional 387,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on KNX. TheStreet lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

