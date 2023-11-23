Insider Selling: Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) General Counsel Sells 2,681 Shares of Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $129,251.01. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 76,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,371.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Susan Wiseman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Susan Wiseman sold 2,461 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $125,264.90.

Braze Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.18. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.67 and a twelve month high of $53.35. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.85% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. Analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

BRZE has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Braze from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Braze from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Braze from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.74.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Braze by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,769,000 after purchasing an additional 899,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Braze by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,219,000 after acquiring an additional 662,837 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Braze by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,831 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Braze by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,376,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,054,000 after acquiring an additional 263,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Braze by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,293,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,467,000 after acquiring an additional 810,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

