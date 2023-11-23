Insider Buying: Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Major Shareholder Acquires 173,180 Shares of Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Equity Fund Lp Star bought 173,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.26 per share, with a total value of $45,026.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,467,889 shares in the company, valued at $381,651.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Equity Fund Lp Star also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 17th, Equity Fund Lp Star purchased 9,000 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $2,250.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Equity Fund Lp Star purchased 59,494 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $14,873.50.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Equity Fund Lp Star purchased 16,993 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $4,248.25.

On Monday, November 6th, Equity Fund Lp Star purchased 50,000 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $12,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Equity Fund Lp Star purchased 5,172 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $1,293.00.

On Friday, October 27th, Equity Fund Lp Star purchased 32,064 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $8,016.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Equity Fund Lp Star purchased 13,441 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $3,091.43.

On Monday, October 23rd, Equity Fund Lp Star purchased 15,919 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $3,661.37.

On Thursday, October 19th, Equity Fund Lp Star bought 92,639 shares of Star Equity stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $21,306.97.

Star Equity stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STRR. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Equity by 228.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 93,102 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Equity during the second quarter worth $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Equity by 106.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 54,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Star Equity by 149.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 34,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Equity by 239.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 31,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

