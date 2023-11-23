Insider Buying: Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Director Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Free Report) Director Alan Roy Hibben acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.00 per share, with a total value of C$42,000.00.
Shawcor Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 552.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.35. Shawcor Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$4.99 and a 1-year high of C$16.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41.
About Shawcor
