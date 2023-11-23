Insider Buying: Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) SVP Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) SVP Sandra Pennell purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $72,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Delcath Systems Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of DCTH stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86.
Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 2,571.64% and a negative net margin of 2,079.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DCTH shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Delcath Systems to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Delcath Systems
About Delcath Systems
Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Delcath Systems
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.