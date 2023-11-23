Insider Buying: Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) SVP Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) SVP Sandra Pennell purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $72,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Delcath Systems Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of DCTH stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 2,571.64% and a negative net margin of 2,079.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vivo Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,855,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after buying an additional 676,404 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,872,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 686,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 307,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $664,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DCTH shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Delcath Systems to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Featured Stories

