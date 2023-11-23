InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) dropped 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.43. Approximately 3,798 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 36,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on InnovAge from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $176.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its position in InnovAge by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,402,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 238,551 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in InnovAge by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in InnovAge by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 28,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in InnovAge by 386.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

