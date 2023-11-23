IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.39

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.39 and last traded at $30.57, with a volume of 84900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Securities began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.42.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Up 3.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.43.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 439.48% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEAYA Biosciences

In other news, insider Jason Throne sold 5,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $155,354.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason Throne sold 5,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $155,354.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $144,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,577.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $444,930 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 96.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

