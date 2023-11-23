Hesai Group (HSAI) versus Its Peers Critical Contrast

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) is one of 21 public companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Hesai Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hesai Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hesai Group -27.33% -21.55% -9.74% Hesai Group Competitors -217.26% -251.43% -26.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hesai Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hesai Group $174.37 million -$43.61 million -17.63 Hesai Group Competitors $763.50 million $13.55 million -5.38

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hesai Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Hesai Group. Hesai Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

15.0% of Hesai Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hesai Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hesai Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Hesai Group Competitors 88 211 312 7 2.39

Hesai Group presently has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 209.87%. As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 17.23%. Given Hesai Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hesai Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Hesai Group beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Hesai Group Company Profile

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas. Hesai Group was founded in 2014 and is based in Shanghai, China.

