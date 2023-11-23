Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 585,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 147,412 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.79% of Healthcare Services Group worth $8,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,361,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,282,000 after purchasing an additional 38,147 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 14,966 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Services Group Price Performance

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.34. The company has a market cap of $734.07 million, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.64 million. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

HCSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

