HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Hits New 52-Week High at $85.40

Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.40 and last traded at $84.84, with a volume of 20567 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCI. Compass Point upped their target price on HCI Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HCI Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of HCI Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

The company has a market cap of $736.42 million, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.68 and a 200 day moving average of $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at $8,558,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 532,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,548,000 after purchasing an additional 136,058 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,632,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in HCI Group by 859.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 99,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in HCI Group by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 85,759 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

