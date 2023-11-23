Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HA. Third Avenue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 1,556,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,254,000 after purchasing an additional 910,431 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 933.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 663,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 743,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,356,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,701,000 after purchasing an additional 692,526 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth $4,406,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 695,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after buying an additional 375,226 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of HA stock opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.15). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.97%. The company had revenue of $727.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HA. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hawaiian

Hawaiian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.