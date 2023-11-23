Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Gap Down to $14.65

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.65, but opened at $13.88. Grupo Financiero Galicia shares last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 763,420 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GGAL. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Down 7.3 %

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.122 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.87%. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous Variable dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Financiero Galicia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,331,000 after buying an additional 779,545 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter worth approximately $4,323,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter worth approximately $743,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 425,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 26,262 shares in the last quarter.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Further Reading

