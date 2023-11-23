Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $21.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Greenland Technologies Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Greenland Technologies stock opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27. Greenland Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Greenland Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Greenland Technologies by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Greenland Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenland Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

