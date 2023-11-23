Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,365 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Omnicom Group worth $23,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 8,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,731,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

NYSE OMC opened at $79.36 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

