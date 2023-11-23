Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 872 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $23,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PH opened at $431.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.96. The firm has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $281.19 and a fifty-two week high of $435.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.71.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

