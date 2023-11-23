Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 13,967 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,967 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.29% of Arrow Electronics worth $22,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARW. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

ARW stock opened at $120.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.25 and its 200-day moving average is $128.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.01 and a 1 year high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

