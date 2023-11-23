Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 11,914 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,914 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $19,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,976,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,409,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,440 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,220 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 18.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,973 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,231,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,576,000 after purchasing an additional 95,055 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $828,901,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE D opened at $46.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $63.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.52.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 136.23%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.