Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,089 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Global Payments worth $23,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Global Payments by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Global Payments from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.46.

Global Payments Trading Up 0.3 %

GPN opened at $112.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.78. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

