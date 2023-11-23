Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.17% of FMC worth $22,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its stake in FMC by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 98,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 24.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 12.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,958,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,535,000 after buying an additional 330,228 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Stock Performance

FMC opened at $53.12 on Thursday. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $134.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $987,294.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,522.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FMC from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Vertical Research raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.94.

FMC Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

