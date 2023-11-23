Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,255 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $24,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Marriott International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.93.

MAR stock opened at $209.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.37 and a 12 month high of $210.98. The stock has a market cap of $61.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.24.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

