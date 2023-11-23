Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of LKQ worth $20,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,247,489,000 after purchasing an additional 357,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,985,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,917,000 after buying an additional 799,027 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296,379 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,276,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $469,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in LKQ by 15.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after acquiring an additional 914,423 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $45.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day moving average is $52.22.

LKQ Increases Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,655,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

