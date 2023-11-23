Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $23.17 Million Stock Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,226,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,586 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ambev were worth $23,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 5.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 233,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ambev by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,100,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 642,083 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ambev by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 76,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ambev during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ambev by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.86 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ambev from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.30.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.12. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

